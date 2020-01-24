Ron DeSantis

DeSantis Announces New Academic Standards for Florida, Drops Common Core

The new framework will change the way history is taught and reduce the amount of testing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of new academic standards for Florida students at a press conference Friday.

The new standards, named "BEST Standards" to stand for "Benchmark for Excellent Student Thinking," will incorporate American history and civics into all grade levels of English language arts lessons.

There will also be financial literacy classes, which teach students skills like balancing a checkbook or applying for a loan.

"BEST Standards" will replace Common Core standards, which were developed by officials in 48 states. Common Core has drawn criticism from Republican leaders, including former Florida Gov. Rick Scott and DeSantis himself.

DeSantis maintained that "BEST Standards" would also include less testing.

Before being implemented, the standards will need approval from the State Board of Education.

