DeSantis speaks in the wake of Helene

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking from Horseshoe Beach on Tuesday on the recovery efforts that continue after Hurricane Helene battered the southeast U.S.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3 million people in Florida had their power restored and 49,000 customers, mostly in rural areas, were still waiting for the lights to come on, DeSantis said.

The governor said Monday that crews have been busy clearing tens of thousands of miles of roadway and restoring power to millions in Florida after Helene hit the state as a dangerous major hurricane last week.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Tens of thousands of miles of roads have been cleared of debris and all state-owned bridges have been inspected and are ready for use, DeSantis said on Monday.

The state's emergency response team has conducted nearly 1,000 missions and could conduct around 1,500 more, the governor added.

"This is gonna be a massive effort," DeSantis said.

Hurricane Helene roared ashore late Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds. A weakened Helene quickly moved through Georgia, then soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains that flooded creeks and rivers and strained dams.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.