Detectives investigating after girl killed in shooting in North Lauderdale

Homicide detectives are investigating after a girl was shot and killed in North Lauderdale Monday night.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about the shooting in the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court around 10:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately started life-saving measures, officials said.

Fire rescue responded and airlifted the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.