Detention deputy accused of smuggling contraband into Broward jail, working with inmate

A Broward County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy has been arrested for working with an inmate and the inmate's wife to bring in contraband into a Broward County jail, a press release said.

According to an investigation since June by the BSO Department of Detention, Adrian Whipple was selling marijuana, vape pens, MDMA, and cigarettes inside the Paul Rein Detention Facility which were provided to him by Deputy Anderson Jean, the BSO Public Corruption Unit said.

Phone records showed that Whipple instructed his wife to send CashApp payments, which the investigation revealed, from $20 to $500 to Deputy Jean, according to the press release.

In September, the BSO says a vape pen was discovered on Jean while he was inside the facility, and Jean confessed to smuggling the contraband into the facility for Whipple in exchange for money.

Jean was suspended from the BSO while the investigation was underway, the release said.

According to the BSO, later in December, Whipple told investigators that, while off-duty, Jean would meet Whipple's wife and exchange the drugs for cash. Jean would then go into the jail and give Whipple the drugs, which he would then sell inside the jail.

“What this detention deputy is suspected of doing is reprehensible. Detention deputies take an oath to uphold the law, and this deputy sold his morals and values for a few measly dollars while introducing dangerous drugs into a secure detention facility,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “As long as I am sheriff, this agency will remain steadfastly committed to transparency and accountability and to rooting out deputies who tarnish the badge.”

Jean, a veteran of the BSO since 2020, has been booked into a Broward County Main Jail and his status now says he's suspended without pay, after being arrested on two counts of introducing contraband into a detention facility, one count of unlawful compensation, and one count of criminal attempt to solicit.

For his part, Whipple, who was already in jail, now faces an additional charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility, the press release said.