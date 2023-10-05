‘Difficult' time for girl allegedly held captive by mother for years, family says

The family members of a 9-year-old girl, who was allegedly severely neglected and held captive for years by her mother, are speaking out for the first time.

Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, is in jail after being arrested on child neglect charges. Police said she held her daughter captive inside their Miami home for years, not allowing her to go to school or even leave the house, and kept her from seeing her father and family members.

The girl's aunt and uncle, Shawny and Craig Bowe, told NBC6 on Thursday that this has been a very difficult time for the family.

"She’s really, from a developmental standpoint, she’s four. And that’s difficult," Craig Bowe said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kelli McGriff-Williams

The 9-year-old is now learning everyday things for the first time, such as getting up, having to go to school, going to bed at certain times and eating certain types of food, her family said. They asked to keep her name and face anonymous.

"She hasn’t been around people period, whether it’s minors or adults," Craig Bowe said.

This week marked the first time the couple had seen her in six years. That’s how long police said McGriff-Williams held her captive. Police also said the 9-year-old had to beg for food and couldn’t read or write.

Her aunt and uncle didn't know the situation was that bad.

"We thought maybe she was interacting outside of the home, and the mom was not wanting her to interact with the father and us," Shawny Bowe said.

Miami-Dade Police went to McGriff-Williams' home in August as part of an investigation with the Department of Children and Families. She underwent a mental health evaluation and was arrested Sept. 1.

The couple said they tried to see their niece for years but kept hitting roadblocks.

"No one would come to the door," Craig Bowe said. "No one would answer any requests, wouldn’t respond to anything."

They said the girl is now with her father, Shawny’s brother, who fought to get custody for years.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help him pay for tutoring and therapy for his daughter to help her heal from years of trauma.

"I can only imagine what it’s like for a single parent," Craig Bowe said. "It’s going to be challenging."

In court, the mother was ordered to stay away from her daughter. She’s being held under a $5,000 bond.