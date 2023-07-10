Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times during altercation at Florida federal prison

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

An official with the union that represents employees at the prison confirmed to NBC News that Nassar was stabbed in the neck, chest and back, and suffered a collapsed lung in Sunday's attack at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida.

Joe Rojas, president of Local 506, said he was in stable condition Monday.

The Associated Press was first to report the attack. No additional details on incident were immediately known and officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testifies at a U.S. Senate hearing on the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.