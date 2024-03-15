Florida Keys

Disgruntled ex-employee set fire to Key Largo restaurant: Sheriff

Terry Wayne Moore, 51, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

A disgruntled former employee was arrested on arson and other charges after authorities said he set fire to a Key Largo restaurant.

Terry Wayne Moore, 51, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Terry Wayne Moore

The incident happened back on March 6 at the Pilot House Restaurant & Marina.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sheriff's office officials said deputies responded to the restaurant for a burglary report and found evidence that multiple fires had been intentionally lit.

No injuries were reported but the fires caused more than $1,000 in damages.

Investigators identified Moore, a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant, as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Local

Miami-Dade County 33 mins ago

Police trying to ID man caught on camera setting fire to Florida City car wash

Caught on Camera 58 mins ago

Video shows heroic rescue of pair trapped in car that crashed into Coral Springs canal

He was booked into jail Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysKey Largo
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us