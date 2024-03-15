Disgruntled ex-employee set fire to Key Largo restaurant: Sheriff

A disgruntled former employee was arrested on arson and other charges after authorities said he set fire to a Key Largo restaurant.

Terry Wayne Moore, 51, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Terry Wayne Moore

The incident happened back on March 6 at the Pilot House Restaurant & Marina.

Sheriff's office officials said deputies responded to the restaurant for a burglary report and found evidence that multiple fires had been intentionally lit.

No injuries were reported but the fires caused more than $1,000 in damages.

Investigators identified Moore, a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant, as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was booked into jail Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.