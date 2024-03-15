Disgruntled ex-employee set fire to Key Largo restaurant: Sheriff

A disgruntled former employee was arrested on arson and other charges after authorities said he set fire to a Key Largo restaurant.
Terry Wayne Moore, 51, was arrested Thursday on charges including arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
The incident happened back on March 6 at the Pilot House Restaurant & Marina.
Sheriff's office officials said deputies responded to the restaurant for a burglary report and found evidence that multiple fires had been intentionally lit.
No injuries were reported but the fires caused more than $1,000 in damages.
Investigators identified Moore, a disgruntled former employee of the restaurant, as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was booked into jail Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.