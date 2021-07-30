Disney On-Site Employees Have 60 Days to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On-site employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California have 60 days to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

“Based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated,” a statement released by Walt Disney World said.

Any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions, the statement said.

Disney has begun conversations regarding the requirement with the unions representing its employees under collective bargaining agreements, the statement said.

The company said it made the decision for the safety and well-being of its employees during the pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," the statement said.

On Friday, both of Disney's theme parks began requiring face coverings for all guests ages two and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.