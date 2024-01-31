Dispute over parking ends with teen shot, 66-year-old Hialeah man arrested: Police

A dispute over parking led to a shooting in Hialeah that left a teen hospitalized and a man arrested, police said.

Justo Jorge Arrate-Rodriguez, 66, was arrested on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges in the Tuesday evening shooting, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Justo Jorge Arrate-Rodriguez

The incident happened at a home in the 5100 block of E. 8th Lane.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the report, Arrate-Rodriguez and the victim's father had been involved in a dispute over parking, and that led to a verbal dispute over Arrate-Rodriguez allegedly disrespecting the victim's sister.

The dispute escalated, and Arrate-Rodriguez pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and shot the victim in the chest and arm, the report said.

The victim's sister ran to help him and Arrate-Rodriguez pointed the gun at her, which caused her to take cover behind a car, the report said.

Hialeah Police officials said the victim went to Hialeah Hospital to be treated.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the 18-year-old victim was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His identity and condition haven't been released.

Police said they went to the scene of the shooting and found Arrate-Rodriguez, who was armed, and took him into custody.

Arrate-Rodriguez was later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.