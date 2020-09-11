National Hurricane Center

Disturbed Weather Over Bahamas May Bring Wet Weekend to South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are signs of organization over the central Bahamas Friday afternoon as broad area of low pressure may be trying to form.

Late Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a special statement to advise of the increased chance for development.

It now stands at 60% in the next 48 hours and 70% over the next five days.

Surface pressure falls have been noted over the last 24 hours, a precursor to potential development.

While a depression may form late tonight near South Florida and the Upper Keys, there’s a higher likelihood that development would take shape through the weekend in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, a cloudy and wet forecast will remain for South Florida and the entire Keys for Friday and Saturday as this area of disturbed weather moves through the area from east to west.  

