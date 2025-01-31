only on 6

Disturbing video shows man slamming dog on the ground in West Miami

Anthony Wu, 35, faces charges of animal cruelty

By Jamie Guirola

A South Florida man is facing animal abuse charges as surveillance cameras caught him grabbing a dog and slamming it to the ground in West Miami.

The incident happened Jan. 21. The manager of the Twenty2 West Apartments discovered the animal abuse when he was reviewing surveillance footage because an unknown dog went into the bathroom in the hallway.

Surveillance video allegedly shows 35-year-old Anthony Wu taking three dogs out for a walk from his apartment. One of the dogs, a white schnauzer, stops – and Wu snaps, picking it up and throwing the dog several feet before slamming it to the ground.

The manager of the apartments saw the violence and called police and animal control. Wu was arrested a week later.

The police report did not indicate whether the dog belonged to Wu.

The dog's condition was unclear.

Wu was charged with animal cruelty, records stated.

