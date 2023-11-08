Do you use PayByPhone? Mobile app to tack on new fees for parking text alerts in Miami 

Getting text alerts while using PayByPhone can be very helpful, but those alerts will soon come at a cost in Miami.

Customers typically get two text messages during a parking session -- one when it begins and another when it is almost over with the option to add more time.

The Miami Parking Authority said that beginning on November 13, PayByPhone will charge a 15-cent fee for those text alerts.

The new fees come after there was an increase domestic and global post-pandemic operational costs, the MPA said.

Customers, however, will have the ability to opt out of the text alerts to avoid a fee.

The MPA added that starting in 2024, there will be additional features added to the mobile app.

Among them is the introduction of PayByPhone payment options in MPA garages, a validation program at participating restaurants and retailers, and the implementation of a digital Wallet, allowing customers to deposit funds for parking through their smart phone.