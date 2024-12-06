Broward County

Doctor killed in Plantation house fire remembered as ‘pure love,' inspiration

Dr. Karen Ruthman was found unresponsive as her home was engulfed in flames

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Plantation community is shaken after a fire ripped through a home early Thursday, killing a doctor who many described as sweet and friendly.

A bouquet of roses sat outside the entrance of Dr. Karen Ruthman's home on Thursday night. Just steps away, inspectors left orange stickers to mark the home as an unsafe structure.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

"She was an amazing person. Infectious, I would say. Just pure love," Aimee Laclaustra said. "There was nothing bad about her. She inspired our community."

Laclaustra, who said Ruthman was like a mother to her, stood outside the home to cry and to grieve.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Karen and her husband took me in and took care of me for many years," she said. "Everything was normal. She was loved by everybody."

A death investigation is underway after a Weston doctor was found dead in a fire at her Plantation home. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Neighbors identified Ruthman, a local family medicine physician, as the person who died in a house fire before 4 a.m. on Northwest 124th Avenue and 23rd Court.

Local

South Florida 51 mins ago

‘We don't forget him': Family remembers slain UPS driver 5 years after shootout

Caught on Camera 3 hours ago

Surveillance shows officer throw Sweetwater mobile home park resident on floor

"She was always sweet and friendly," said Vivian Dingman, who lives across the lake. "It’s such a sad story that she passed like that."

Dingman said her daughter saw smoke and flames nearby.

"She looked and said, 'Mom, there’s smoke all over, all over the area,'" she said. "We looked and we saw that was the house in the back that was on fire ... You could hear the glass breaking all over the place."

Plantation Fire Rescue showed up to the home engulfed in flames and found a woman unresponsive inside. Investigators said Ruthman was the only one home at the time.

Her husband, identified by friends and neighbors as local gynecologist Dr. Barrington Murray, was not home when firefighters got there.

Officials said, for now, they’re calling it a death investigation.

Footage from Chopper6 showed the large property and a red gas canister near the front door.

NBC6 stopped by Ruthman's Weston office, which was closed Thursday. Her colleagues said they were too distraught to speak.

Plantation Police said they’re interviewing several people as part of their investigation. It’s likely Ruthman’s husband is one of those people.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us