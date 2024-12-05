Woman dies in Plantation house fire: Authorities

A woman has died after a house fire in Plantation early Thursday, according to authorities.

The fire broke out near NW 124th Avenue and NW 23rd Court. The Plantation Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke at around 3:44 a.m..

Fire crews at the scene confirmed that a resident was taken to the hospital, where she died. She was the only one home at the time of the fire.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the flames, but Battalion Chief Cary Blanchard said they appear to have started on the first floor, "probably in the kitchen area."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.