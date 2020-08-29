Dog Attack in Margate Leaves One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

The Margate Police Department is investigating after a dog attack in a couple's home resulted in one person dead.

Officials said the incident took place around 9:45 p.m. Friday at 6185 Southwest 1st Street.

The dog attacked its owners while inside their home. 84-year-old Carolyn Varanese was pronounced deceased at the scene by Margate Fire Rescue, while 57-year-old Joseph Varanese was transported to Northwest Medical Center with serious injuries.

The dog was turned over to the custody of Broward County Animal Control.