Dog Attack in Margate Leaves One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

The Margate Police Department is investigating a dog attack that occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020 at approximately 9:41 p.m., at 6185 SW 1st Street. The dog attacked its owners while inside of the home. Carolyn Varanese, 84 of Margate, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Margate Fire Rescue. Joseph Varanese, 57 of Margate, was transported to Northwest Medical Center with serious injuries. The dog was turned over to the custody of Broward County Animal Control

Officials said the incident took place around 9:45 p.m. Friday at 6185 Southwest 1st Street.

The dog attacked its owners while inside their home. 84-year-old Carolyn Varanese was pronounced deceased at the scene by Margate Fire Rescue, while 57-year-old Joseph Varanese was transported to Northwest Medical Center with serious injuries.

The dog was turned over to the custody of Broward County Animal Control.

