ONLY ON 6: Dog fights for his life after being left in trash bag in Broward

Beau, a Pit Mix, was severely emaciated, weighing only 23 pounds.

By Lena Salzbank

A South Florida rescue group said they have taken in a dog that was found wrapped in trash bags and left for dead in Broward County on Friday night.

Melody Atkinson, a board member with Mutty Paws Rescue, said they took the dog to the emergency vet after they were contacted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Thankfully a Good Samaritan saw something,” Atkinson said. “He saw the garbage bag  moving and then went to investigate and opened the bag and saw a dog inside.”

The rescue said that Good Samaritan loaded the dog into his car and contacted 911, before meeting officers at a Wawa in North Lauderdale.

Beau, a Pit Mix, was severely emaciated, weighing only 23 pounds.

“They brought him in on the cart, he is not able to walk, he is very critical he is going to need days if not weeks of critical care,” Atkinson explained.

The dog is estimated to be about 2 years old and will be hooked up to IV’s and feeding tubes.

“This dog did not get like this overnight,” Atkinson emphasized. “Somebody saw something. Someone knew it was happening and no one did anything.”

If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

To find out ways you can help Beau, click here.

