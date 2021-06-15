Best Care Animal Clinic

Dog of Well-Known Cuban Musician Lenier Stolen from Vet Clinic Lobby

Lenier Mesa, a well-known Cuban musician, says his dog was stolen from the lobby of his veterinarian clinic in Miami.

Mesa posted a story on his Instagram saying a woman was seen on the vet clinic's surveillance video taking the dog.

Mesa said he doesn't know who the woman is or what she was doing there.

The Pomeranian named Panda was at the Best Care Animal Clinic on SW 8th Street getting his shots when Mesa said the woman took him.

The artist says he just wants his dog back and is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 786-560-4963.

