Doral approves plan for new condo buildings at Trump National resort

The city of Doral has signed off on the development of new condo buildings at the Trump National Doral, the resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump.

The city council gave final approval to build what will be known as the Doral International Towers on an estimated 56 acres of the property located at 4400 Northwest 87th Avenue.

The plans call for building four 20-story towers on the edge of the resort, which will include nearly 1,500 residential units and new commercial space for restaurants and shops.

The President-elect's son, Eric Trump, was at city hall for the public hearing on Wednesday night.

"This isn't a pump and dump. This isn't a, let's go in as a home builder, and build a couple condos and then sell out of a property. I mean, we're a family that plans to own this property in perpetuity," Eric Trump said.

It was not immediately clear when the towers could be expected to open.