Doral leaders to discuss policy changes after shooting at Martini Bar left 9 people shot

Doral city leaders are holding a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to prevent another shooting at CityPlace.

It comes just days after a security guard was killed and police were involved in a shootout with the suspect at Martini Bar.

Doral's mayor is calling the emergency meeting to review the incident reports and propose a change to a city ordinance that allows nightclubs to be open until 3:59 a.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood pulled out a gun and shot and killed 23-year-old George Alejandro Castellanos at Martini Bar on Northwest 83rd Avenue.

Castellanos, a security guard, had intervened when an altercation broke out inside the bar, police said.

Two Doral Police officers, whose identities were not released, responded to the scene and became involved in a shootout with Wood, who was eventually shot and killed, police said.

Several bystanders were injured during the shooting, police said. They were identified as Lester Williams Gonzalez, 28; Frank Miguel Jerez, 34; Yaniris Jerez, 30; Carlos Milan, 38; Sonia Munoz Torres, 48; and Gerard Patrick Delaney, 57. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital in critical condition while the rest were listed as stable.

According to the man who works security at the bar, it is protocol at Martini Bar to check for weapons at the door.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved," a statement from CityPlace Doral said in part. "The safety of our guests is always our top priority, and we have put a number of additional security measures in place."