Police identify suspect who shot and killed security guard at CityPlace Doral

Police have released the identity of the suspect who killed a security guard at a bar in CityPlace Doral before he was shot and killed by officers on Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood pulled out a gun and shot and killed 23-year-old George Alejandro Castellanos at Martini Bar early that morning.

Castellanos, a security guard, had intervened when an altercation broke out inside the bar, police said.

Two Doral Police officers, whose identities were not released, responded to the scene and got into a shootout with Wood, who was eventually shot and killed, police said. One of the officers was shot in the lower extremity and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Five bystanders were injured during the shooting, police said. They were identified as Lester Williams Gonzalez, 28; Frank Miguel Jerez, 34; Yaniris Jerez, 30; Sonia Munoz Torres, 48; and Gerard Patrick Delaney, 57. One of the victims was transported in critical condition while the rest were listed as stable.

Castellanos' mother told NBC6 that he was a father to a 2-year-old girl and was set to graduate from Florida International University next month.

"We're broken right now, totally broken," Jeanina Castellanos said.

Family photo George Castellanos

City of Doral officials immediately responded to the shooting, with Police Chief Edwin Lopez saying it was "an extremely disappointing day in our community." Mayor Christi Fraga is calling for a special meeting next week to discuss how to move forward regarding nightclubs in Doral.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved," a statement from CityPlace Doral said in part. "The safety of our guests is always our top priority, and we have put a number of additional security measures in place."

“Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that unfolded at our venue early this morning that took the life of a dedicated security guard and injured several others," the owners of the Martini Bar said in a statement.