At least 60 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale treatment facility

At least 60 people were evacuated after a large fire broke out at a treatment facility in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, they received a call about a fire around 2:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the treatment facility.

A little over 60 firefighters reported to the blaze. Fire officials said two cars near the facility also caught fire, making it hard to get to the building.

Gollan told NBC6 the fire was contained in about 40 minutes and an investigation is underway to find out what caused it.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.