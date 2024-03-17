Dozens gather outside Miami restaurant in solidarity with Cuba, where hundreds protest blackouts and food shortages

Hundreds gathered Sunday for protests on the streets of Cuba, and it sparked another in South Florida.

The massive protests initially erupted in Santiago and other cities, as people protest the lack of food and electricity, following hours-long blackouts across much of the island's provinces.

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba is urging the Cuban government to address the needs of the Cuban people.

Meanwhile in Miami's Little Havana area, dozens gathered in solidarity with Cuba outside of Versailles Restaurant.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Cameras captured protesters waving both Cuban and U.S. flags on Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Congresswoman Maria Salazar and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart are among the leaders who have released statements on the protests -- also calling for change.