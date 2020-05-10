reopening

Dozens of Protestors Take Over South Beach Park, Demand South Florida Reopen

Dozens of protestors took over Lummus Park in Miami Beach Sunday afternoon, demanding that the city, along with the rest of South Florida, reopen its beaches and economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group held signs and waived American flags, many refused to wear face coverings.

“It doesn’t make sense to wear a face mask outside,” one protestor said.

Just one week earlier, not too far from where protestors stood on Sunday, South Pointe park was shut down by city officials after hundreds of people did not comply with social distancing guidelines – like wearing a face mask.

The park has since reopened.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County officials laid out a potential plan that would reopen certain businesses by May 18th.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the decision came after meeting with state and federal officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is based off the continued decline of patients in hosptials and the percentage of positives that come from tests being given.

Beaches and movie theaters, the mayor said, would not be included in that phase of reopening.

However, protestors say opening “certain” businesses isn’t enough.

“We’re going to keep coming out here until we have all of our freedoms restored. Not phase one, not phase two, not phase three. We want all of our freedoms restored,” one protestor said.

