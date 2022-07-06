Caught on Camera

Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Florida Deputy Rescue Missing Elderly Man From Pond

Footage released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office showed Deputy Steven Jones discovering the 81-year-old man in a retention pond on July 1

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida deputy's body camera captured the moments he rescued an elderly man from a pond after he'd gone missing.

Footage released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office showed Deputy Steven Jones discovering the 81-year-old man in a retention pond on July 1.

"OK, I found him. I found him. He is in the water, and he's moving," Jones can be heard saying into his radio. "Come on buddy. Come on. Gonna get you out of the water."

The man, Daniel, had gone missing the day before and there was concern for him after he'd left him home without his medication, officials said.

After pulling the man from the pond, Jones reassures the man that he's going to be alright.

"You're going to be fine buddy, come on," Jones can be heard telling him. "We've been looking for you buddy. I'm glad we found you, man. Thank goodness."

Orange County Fire Rescue responded and brought the man to a hospital where he's recovering, the sheriff's office said.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFloridaOrange County
