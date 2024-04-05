Dramatic video shows woman escaping alleged Florida kidnapper accused of holding her for months

Dramatic new surveillance video shows a woman escaping her alleged kidnapper in Florida after authorities said she was brutally beaten while she was held captive for months.

The video obtained by NBC affiliate WFLA shows the woman run into a gas station in Seffner in Hillsborough County on Monday.

An employee who noticed something was wrong called 911.

Deputies arrived to investigate and said the woman had been held hostage for months and beaten by 48-year-old Walter Medina.

"Medina repeatedly assaulted the victim using a wooden baseball bat and a flathead screwdriver, inflicting severe injuries including, but not limited to, broken ribs, deep puncture wounds, and extensive bruising," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Officials said when Medina briefly left the victim unattended at a Walgreen's, she was able to make her escape.

On Tuesday, Medina was spotted by authorities, leading to a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph, officials said.

Video showed him nearly hitting another car before Florida Highway Patrol officials said he hit a concrete median.

Medina was arrested and faces several charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed kidnapping and armed false imprisonment.