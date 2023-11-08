Driver, 15, killed and girl critical after speeding car crashes while fleeing cops in Kendall

A 15-year-old driver is dead and his 14-year-old passenger was critically injured after the car they were in crashed into a concrete pillar in Kendall while fleeing from Miami-Dade Police early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, and when officers responded they spotted an Audi that matched the description traveling at a high rate of speed.

An officer approached the car and turned on his emergency equipment and the car continued until it lost control and crashed into a concrete pillar at the Florida's Turnpike overpass in the area of Southwest 56th Street and Southwest 117th Avenue, Zabaleta said.

Footage from the scene showed the badly damaged car on its side under the overpass, with car parts scattered across the roadway. What appeared to be the car's engine was also in the middle of the road several feet away from the car.

NBC6 Aerial image of a fatal crash in Kendall that left a 15-year-old driver dead and his 14-year-old passenger critically injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash and pronounced the driver dead on the scene. His name wasn't released but Zabaleta said he's 15 years old.

"It is unfortunate that we are able to make contact with the mom as she is awakened getting ready to go to work to learn that her son was involved in a violent crash because of speed and unfortunately it takes his life," Zabaleta said. "Our prayers are with the family during this tragic time, of course. We're all parents and this affects the entire community knowing that an adolescent lost his life instead of being in school today."

A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. Zabaleta said she was undergoing surgery and fighting for her life.

"We pray that the 14-year-old passenger does well in her surgeries and we pray for her to rehabilitate and of course throughout her surgeries," Zabaleta said. "But once again it's tragic because of the fact we have a 15-year-old who didn't make it to school today."

After the crash, police closed off Southwest 56th Street in both directions from Southwest 117th Avenue to 118th Avenue to conduct their investigation.

Zabaleta said detectives are looking into whether the 15-year-old had a driver's permit. He said it appears the car involved belongs to the 15-year-old's mother but she apparently didn't know he had taken it.

"Investigators are trying to piece all of this together as we speak," Zabaleta said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.