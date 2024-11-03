Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in SW Miami-Dade

A driver was arrested on Sunday after an early-morning hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead in SW Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a gray Genessis was traveling north on US-1, approaching SW 214 Street, when a man trying to cross US-1 was struck.

The driver did not stop to help the injured man, who was later taken to the hospital by first responders, where he died, FHP said.

Authorities later located the Genessis and the driver was arrested, troopers confirmed.

The identities of the driver and pedestrian have not been released.