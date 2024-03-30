Driver arrested after fatal hit and run in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested a driver who allegedly left the scene after striking a pedestrian on early Saturday morning.

According to a statement by FLPD, the accident happened at the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 12:19 A.M.

Officials confirmed the man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A witness who knew the victim told NBC6 that he would use his bike to go to work in Pompano Beach and worked as an auto body technician.

Police say that the driver left the scene, but that they were able to locate a vehicle that had damage consistent with a crash and made a traffic stop.

The identities of the driver and the victim have not been released.

