Driver Arrested in Fatal DUI Crash That Sent Man Into Intracoastal Waterway

A woman who Miami-Dade Police said was drunk when she plowed her Maserati into a man whose car had broken down last month and sent him hurling into a nearby waterway, turned herself into authorities Monday and was charged in connection with the man's death.

Irina Shadrina, 33, was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the October 15th incident in Sunny Isles Beach that killed 61-year-old Lionel Marquez.

Shadrina was booked into jail Monday and later posted bond and was released.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Marquez had pulled over after his Ferrari had broken down on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge near Collins Avenue and got out of the car to check it out when Shadrina, who was driving her 2019 Maserati, struck him, an arrest report said.

The impact sent Marquez into the waterway, where his body was found the next morning.

Shadrina stayed on the scene and an officer said they noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath. Her blood-alcohol content level was .240, three times the legal limit, the arrest report said.