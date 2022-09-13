Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man.

Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5400 block of eastbound Stirling Road about 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 when he struck a black 2013 Yamaha motor scooter, ejecting and killing the rider.

Investigators determined the Camaro accelerated to about 72 mph on a 45 mph street and was trying to pass a Kia Soul that was going about 66 mph. The motor scooter was going an estimated 30 mph when struck, the report stated.

Surveillance video from Hollywood Hills High School showed the motor scooter had all of its lights on and was signaling a lane change just before the collision on the dimly lit street.

A witness said Lafleur got out of the Camaro to check on the rider. Lafleur was cited at the scene, records showed.

During Lafleur’s first court appearance Tuesday, Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner said Lafleur also had outstanding warrants in Miami-Dade County for reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing police.

He remains in jail on bonds totaling $47,000, records show.

The victim’s name was redacted from the arrest report.