Dump Truck Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade that left a dump truck driver dead Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike just north of the intersection with Interstate 75.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the truck lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall. The truck overturned and the driver was ejected, landing in the shoulder and dying at the scene.

Officials have not released the driver's identity.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

