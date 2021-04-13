E11EVEN MIAMI Becomes First U.S. Nightclub to Accept Cryptocurrency

Ultraclub E11EVEN MIAMI announced Tuesday that it will now be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment - making them the first major nightclub in the U.S. to do so.

Now, when paying for tables, drinks, or merchandise, guests have the option of seamlessly paying with cryptocurrency.

"With the tremendous growth and relevancy of cryptocurrency coupled with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge for Miami's tech boom, we felt it made sense to introduce cryptocurrency as an option to our guests to pay for their night out," said Dennis DeGori, creator and CEO of E11EVEN MIAMI. "E11EVEN is dedicated to always staying ahead of the curve, and we believe Cryptocurrency is here to stay."

E11EVEN MIAMI has partnered with one of the largest cryptocurrency processing companies to implement a system to process cryptocurrency purchases using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, among others. The system in place enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.

"Bringing services and amenities that cater to our cutting edge clientele is of uber importance (to us), and we're seeing an increasing trend of clients wanting to use their Cryptocurrency as a form of payment," said Gino LoPinto, operating partner of E11EVEN MIAMI. "We believe nightclubs allowing Bitcoin as payment will soon become a nightlife industry norm, and we're excited to be the ones paving the way."

Located in Downtown Miami, E11EVEN MIAMI is the world's first and only 24/7 ultraclub. Since opening it's doors in 2014, the nightclub has catapulted South Florida nightlife to incredible new heights establishing itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot in 2019.