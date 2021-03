Crews worked to put out an early morning fire that broke out inside of a Davie warehouse.

Chopper footage showed the flames from the building, located inside of an industrial park at the 3000 block of Burris Road.

Officials have not said if anyone was inside the building at the time the fire started or what may have caused the fire to begin.

No major roadways in the area, including Interstate 595 and the Florida’s Turnpike, have been closed at this time and the investigation continues.