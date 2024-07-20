Eastbound Dolphin Expressway to close overnight this weekend in Miami

The eastbound lanes of part of the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) will be closed overnight this weekend, and drivers will need to take alternate routes, officials said.

SR 836 will be closed at NW 17th Avenue from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday and then again from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The closure is needed “to safely complete a concrete pour for a bridge support structure just west of Interstate 95 (I-95),” FDOT said.

🚧 SR 836 EB CLOSURE @ NW 17 AVE 🚧

Saturday, 7/20: 11PM-9AM

Sunday, 7/21: 10PM-5:30AM

Detour:

Exit NW 17 Ave

Left on SW 1 St

Right on S Miami Ave

Right to I-95 N/S ramp

For MacArthur Causeway:

Continue on SW 1 St, left on Biscayne Blvd @MiamiPD @FHPMiami pic.twitter.com/Nryxog3lEg — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) July 20, 2024

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Drivers will be detoured as follows:

Exit at NW 17 Avenue, then continue south across NW 7 Street

Turn left at SW 1 Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south

“Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on SW 1 Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at NE 11 Terrace,” FDOT said.

“Drivers on NW 12 Avenue wanting to access eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard, and the MacArthur Causeway can continue south on NW 12 Avenue, turn left at SW 1 Street, and follow the detours above,” the department added.

Officials said the work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that is reconstructing the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.