Florida

‘Easter Bunny' Stages Underwater Egg Hunt Off Florida Keys

“Cottontail” Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear to hide brightly colored eggs for submerged holiday hunters to find

By Florida Keys News Bureau

Florida Keys News Bureau

Dozens of undersea “egg-splorers” dove a shallow reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Thursday, during an underwater egg hunt that serves as a fundraiser to help Keys’ children in need throughout the year.

Offered during the Easter holiday to participating divers, the subsea hide-and-seek event is a favorite of Captain Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Cottontail” Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear to hide brightly colored eggs for submerged holiday hunters to find.

Local

News You Should Know 33 mins ago

THE 6IX: Tapes of Police Questioning Mom in Autistic Son's Death Released, Hackers Demand Massive Money From School District

Miami 7 hours ago

Miami Police Search for Armed Sex Battery Suspect

Real eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to avoid any negative environmental impacts to the Keys coral barrier reef, the only of its kind in the continental U.S.

This article tagged under:

FloridaEasterkeys
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us