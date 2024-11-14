Amy Zhou excels at everything, but she's a student working at greatness

If Amy Zhou was only a talented violinist, it would be impressive.

“Being able to play music, like make music from my own hands, is just really beautiful, so I really love having that creative outlet,” Amy said.

If she was only so outstanding in English and Language Arts that she teaches SAT prep classes, it would be impressive.

“I hope that I can study literature because I think to me, art is incredibly powerful,” the senior at the School for Advanced Studies, Wolfson Campus, told us.

And if Amy was only an amazing math student, that would be impressive.

“I think math to me is another form of art, really,” Amy said.

You’ve probably figured it out by now. This straight A’s student is at the top in everything she does.

“I think she’s a unicorn, I really have yet to figure out what she’s bad at,” said Martha Cabrera, who teaches AP English. “So that’s the thing, she checks off every box.”

Amy says she’s just trying to be the best version of herself.

“I think the effort is because I’m a bit of a perfectionist at heart so I really want to make everything that I do the best that I can possibly be,” Amy explained.

The School for Advanced Studies is a college environment even though it’s a Miami-Dade County public high school, for juniors and seniors only. Students earn their AA degrees along with a high school diploma when they graduate.

Everyone is an academic achiever, but Amy still stands out among her peers.

“She really, like, tries to get everyone involved in a group, she’s really social, extroverted, she’s really like a role model for me,” said classmate Dylan Rubio.

“She does certainly set the bar high for all of us,” said classmate Kayra Balci, agreeing with Dylan.

“I think she’s like, honestly, someone anyone can look to for guidance,” said Amy’s best friend, Sofia Garcia.

Amy was chosen as one of only 12 Bezos Scholars in the entire country; from that experience she got her friends to join her project focused on improving literacy skills among elementary school kids.

“Most of them are either from immigrant families like mine or low-income families where the parents aren’t able to help,” Amy said.

Amy understands the immigrant experience, and it fuels her.

“I do think there is a subconscious urge to excel and to prove that I do have a place in this country,” she said.

Amy has nothing left to prove, and wherever she lands for college, she will undoubtedly excel there, too.