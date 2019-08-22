Stars Gather for Telemundo’s ‘El Secreto de Selena’ Premiere in Miami

The highly anticipated television series "El Secreto de Selena," based on the events leading up to the murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, premiered Wednesday in Miami, where a group of Latin celebrities and journalists came together at Telemundo Center to celebrate and watch the first episode of the series.

Executive producer María Celeste Arrarás walked the red carpet along with three of the four main actors in the series, which included Damayanti Quintanar (Selena's fan club president and convicted murderer Yolanda Saldivar), Sofia Lama (Arrarás) and Eduardo Elbittar (who plays Chris Perez, Selena's husband). Actress Maya Zapata, who plays Selena Quintanilla, was not present due to a previous engagement.

Following the screening, Arrarás and the cast members sat down in a Q&A panel lead by Al Rojo Vivo entertainment reporter Rodner Figueroa and took questions from the audience.

"El Secreto de Selena" premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on NBC 6's sister station Telemundo 51.