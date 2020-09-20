Miami

Elderly Man Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Assaulted on Miami Metromover

An elderly man is recovering in a Miami hospital Sunday afternoon after being assaulted on a Metromover, police say.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim, who was identified by his son as 74-year-old Eduardo Fernandez, told authorities he was assaulted while on the Metromover at around 6:30 a.m. They say Fernandez walked to his "workplace" after the assault and contacted police.

Police say Fernandez had "limited recollection" of the assault and was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Fernandez's son, Christian, said he believed the incident was a random act of rage, because nothing was stolen from his father.

"I’m sad, I’m mad and frustrated. Because, with COVID-19, I cant see my father or not even hug my father," Christian said.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation into the incident. Authorities were unable to provide Fernandez's condition.

