Elective Medical Procedures to Resume in Florida

Elective medical procedures will soon resume in South Florida and the rest of the state, and elective doesn’t mean only cosmetic surgery.

As part of his first phase for reopening the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures on Monday.

Aventura physician Dr. Matthew Korn said all kinds of procedures have been put off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"People need certain surgeries and they need to be scheduled. It could be something like kidney stones, removing a mole, ear tubes, tonsillectomy, scoliosis procedures," Korn said. "I certainly understand people's reservations, I get it, people are still afraid."

DeSantis issued an executive order March 20th suspending non-essential procedures in the interest of preserving medical supplies and hospital beds.

In reversing the order, DeSantis said medical centers must maintain adequate bed capacity and personal protective equipment, have the capacity to immediately convert beds should there be a surge in COVID-19 cases, and must assist nursing homes and long-term care facilities in protecting people who may be vulnerable.

Robyn Huebsch, With Westside Regional Medical Center, is reminding people that May is national stroke awareness month.

"A lot of our numbers have dropped, and I think that, it is safe to say that strokes are not going away, so I think unfortunately those with minor symptoms just are not seeking treatment," Huebsch said.