West Palm Beach

Elevator crashes down on worker trapping him underneath in Florida parking garage

Rescue crews took the man to St. Mary's Medical Center, but he is expected to survive

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker is recovering in the hospital after an elevator accidentally fell on him while he was working on it in a parking garage in downtown West Palm Beach.

Crews diverted traffic in the area, while rescue crews worked to free the 48-year-old man who was trapped underneath the elevator.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the technician was underneath the elevator working on it, and as he was making adjustments, there was a release of hydraulic fluid, causing that car to come down on top of him.

Rescue crews took the him to St. Mary's Medical Center after suffering a head injury, but he is expected to survive.

West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach
