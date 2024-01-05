Elevator crashes down on worker trapping him underneath in Florida parking garage

A worker is recovering in the hospital after an elevator accidentally fell on him while he was working on it in a parking garage in downtown West Palm Beach.

##TrafficAlert North Olive Avenue and Banyan Boulevard closed after @WPBfire rescues trapped worker underneath elevator in parking garage. Victim taken to @StMarysMC expected to survive. #BREAKING @TotalTrafficWPB pic.twitter.com/Ne1bRQiu4E — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) January 4, 2024

Crews diverted traffic in the area, while rescue crews worked to free the 48-year-old man who was trapped underneath the elevator.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the technician was underneath the elevator working on it, and as he was making adjustments, there was a release of hydraulic fluid, causing that car to come down on top of him.

Rescue crews took the him to St. Mary's Medical Center after suffering a head injury, but he is expected to survive.