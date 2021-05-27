Biden Administration

Emanuel, Garcetti, Burns Offered Ambassadorships: Sources

Biden is expected to announce the picks in the coming weeks

Photo of Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (center), and Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns (right).
AP

President Joe Biden has decided on his picks for key ambassadors to China, Japan and India, and expects to announce them in the coming weeks, NBC News reported Thursday, citing three administration officials.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan. NBC News reported in February that Biden was considering Emanuel, a former chief of staff in the Obama White House, for the job in Tokyo.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been offered the ambassadorship in India. Garcetti, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2013.

Local

medical marijuana 8 mins ago

Florida High Court Rules Against Medical Marijuana Challenge

Florida 4 hours ago

Swastika Spray-Painted on Wall at Florida Holocaust Museum

Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has been offered the job as Biden’s envoy to China.

Burns, a longtime U.S. diplomat, has served under presidents of both parties, and was previously U.S. ambassador to NATO and to Greece, as well as serving as State Department spokesman.

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationEric GarcettiRahm EmanuelNicholas Burns
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us