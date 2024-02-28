Empowering minds: Broward County's Black History Project 

The African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale is at the forefront of this movement, now offering free Black History classes to students and, more recently, extending the invitation to curious adults.

It’s called the Black History Project. The mission of the group is to empower the next generation of students and minority leaders.

Founded in 2015, the started as a program-based organization solely focused on teaching Black history, but it has since evolved into so much more.

The program now being offered in Broward County for free, dedicated to providing students aged 13–21 with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's world.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sinclair Richardson, a 14-year-old high school freshman, initially approached the weekend classes with skepticism. However, her story changed, sharing with NBC 6 News, "I'm really glad I did. I'm learning so much. And I'm way more self-aware now."

Enrolled in the African American Study classes, Sinclair said that she found herself immersed in a journey of self-discovery at the African American Research Library.

The library and project is managed by the historian and author, Dr. Tameka Hobbs, who is committed to providing a more accurate portrayal of Black history, emphasizing the significance of knowing one's past.

Dr. Hobbs tells NBC 6 News, "We know there is an opportunity here; we also know how important it is for us to share these stories to make sure there is no politicization of the history. It's important for young people to understand."

Just recently, the classes are now open to adults.

Dr. Hobbs shared her excitement, stating, "From the beginning, there have always been adults that have been interested. Right out of the gate, we were saying that we were going to do that for teens, but the adults have always been interested. I am very excited to say that we are now accepting adult enrollment in the course."

For those eager to participate, visit https://www.blackhistoryproject.org/ to embark on this journey, learning about the richness of Black history.