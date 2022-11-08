Engage Miami Helps Young Voters Prepare for Election Day in South Florida

As South Floridians head to the polls with a number of important races to be decided in Tuesday's midterm election, a local nonprofit is attempting to close the information gap for young voters.

Members of Engage Miami were out knocking on doors Monday night in Coconut grove reminding residents to get to the polls Tuesday.

"Engage Miami is a hub for Millennial and Gen Z young people," said Deputy Director Nora Vinas. "We educate them about their civic duty, how to get involved during elections, and how to be involved overall in the community."

Vinas gathered members of the organization in Coconut Grove for one last push on Monday to canvass the night before this year's midterm elections.

"20 votes can make a difference and we want to make sure people understand that," said Director of Organizing and Advocacy Yanelis Valdes as she went through her list of last-minute voter follow-ups.

Engage Miami has been preparing for Tuesday's midterm election as far back as May of 2022.

Over the past six months, the organization has registered new voters, created voter guides depicting where candidates stand on the issues that matter most to young people and made sure everyone has the information they need to be confident and ready to vote.

"Often times we hear folks sharing their frustrations about not thinking their votes really will count and we are here to tell them that they absolutely will," Valdes said.

Engage Miami's mission focuses on coming together to build power, culture and community through year-round organization, advocacy and community building to increase young voter turnout.

"Even if we get a handful of folks to go out that's a win for us because we want to make sure people feel empowered and feel like they are a part of the civic process that is happening here in their community," Valdes said.