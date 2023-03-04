Event Venue Owner Arrested For Threatening Guests With Gun at Davie Wedding

What was supposed to be a "dream wedding" quickly became a nightmare.

Video showed two men entering a wedding venue, one waving a gun in the air, in the middle of the reception. Guests were seen running and screaming.

The incident took place on Mar. 2 at approximately 11 p.m. at the Cielo Farms wedding venue in Davie.

Jonathan Campo was DJing his cousin's wedding when the disturbance began.

He said it all started when a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christian Rafart, demanded he stops playing music with about 40 minutes left in their venue booking.

Then Campo says Rafart started grabbing his DJ equipment, which led to an altercation between the two of them.

"When I replay it in my head, I can see the inside of the gun," Campo said. "I can see the shine of the gun. I can remember the wood grain of the handle.

He said Rafart ran outside, returning moments later with the second man, 58-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, wielding a gun, pointing it at Campo.

Davie Police arrested both Rodriguez and Rafart.

Rodriguez, who officials say owns the venue, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rafart faces charges including battery, resisting arrest, and violating probation, according to police.