Events planned in South Florida to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While several places will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to honor the late civil rights leader.
The holiday is recognized by all 50 states and was first observed in 1986.
MLK Miami Parade & Celebration
On Monday, Jan. 20, a parade honoring Dr. King will be held at 11 a.m. at Northwest Seventh Avenue, where a march will go along Northwest 54th Street to 32nd Avenue.
The parade is two-and-a-half-hours long and the route traces the steps that Dr. King traveled in Miami when he visited.
At the parade, there will be high-school marching bands, student, athletes, dance teams, and trucks carrying politicians and activists.
The parade will conclude near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.
Local
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a family festival that will feature live music, dancing, cultural programming, theatrical performances, food vendors and a marketplace.
For more details, click here.
MLK Day of Service at Dunns Overtown Farm
At Dunns Overtown Farm and Teach the Truth Garden, there will be a service where participants will go on a guided history walk through Overtown to learn about the neighborhood’s cultural heritage.
A speech will be given by Dr. Marvin Dunn and participants will be able to garden at the farm.
The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.
King Holiday Celebration Parade in Fort Lauderdale
Over in Broward County, an annual march for non-violence will take place at Sistrunk Boulevard and will end at ending at Carter Park.
The march starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
For more information, click here.
MLK Renaissance Corp Parade in Dania Beach
In Dania Beach, a parade hosted by the MLK Renaissance Corp will take place at 9 a.m. at CW Thomas Park, located at 100 NW 8th Ave., and will end at Frost Park, located at 300 NE 2nd St.
After the parade concludes at Frost Park, there will be a celebration that will feature bounce houses, food trucks and music.
For more information, click here.