Ex-athletic director at Miami Shores school arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with student

A former athletic director and physical education teacher at a charter school in Miami Shores was arrested after police said he engaged in appropriate contact with a female student.

Jose Glen Rodriguez-Vazquez, 33, was arrested Friday on a charge of offenses against students by authority figures, an arrest report said.

The alleged incidents happed at Doctors Charter School, where Rodriguez-Vazquez was employed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Glen Rodriguez-Vazquez

According to the arrest report, there were several suspicious interactions between Rodriguez-Vazquez and the student that were caught on camera between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

The videos showed the student had skipped class to hang out in his office, the report said.

In one instance, the girl was in his office wearing a skirt when Rodriguez-Vazquez was seen on camera leaning back to look at her behind, the report said.

The girl wasn't assigned to any classes taught by Rodriguez-Vazquez and had no reason to be in his office while she was supposed to be in another class, the report said.

The two also shared several sexual conversations, with the student saying in one instance, he told her he wished he could kiss her, the report said.

Rodriguez-Vazquez, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statment, the school said he had been fired.

"Recently, we received a report of possible inappropriate behavior by a staff member. We conducted an investigation, and worked closely with the Village of Miami Shores Police Department. As a result of our investigation, Mr. Glen Rodriguez, who was employed as the athletic director and teacher, was terminated as an employee of Doctors Charter School," the statement read. "As a result of the police department’s investigation, Mr. Rodriguez was arrested off campus. DCS continues to cooperate with all law enforcement authorities and cannot comment further on the investigation."

One student who was in his class last year spoke with NBC6 on Monday.

"Every time he brings a girl into his office, he like closes the door but he doesn’t do that with his male students," she said.