Ex-‘Bachelorette' Star Arrested in Miami-Dade on Multiple Child Porn Charges

Joshua Tylerbest, 27, was arrested last month on 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, Miami-Dade court records showed

By Brian Hamacher

A former star of "The Bachelorette" has been arrested in Miami-Dade on more than a dozen child pornography charges.

Joshua Tylerbest, 27, was arrested last month on 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, Miami-Dade court records showed.

Tylerbest was a contestant on season 17 of the show which featured Katie Thurston and aired in 2021.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after 50 images of child sexual abuse material was uploaded by a Google account registered to Tylerbest.

Officers executed a search warrant and found 15 files on Tylerbest's iPhone that met the criteria for child sexual abuse material, the report said.

Tylerbest was arrested and booked into jail, and later released on $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Records showed Tylerbest is due back in court in June.

