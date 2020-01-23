Ex-Brownsville Middle School Teacher Gets Prison in Sex Abuse Case

A former Miami-Dade Public Schools physical education teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with multiple underage students will be spending the next 8 years in prison and will be designated a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

Wendell Alfredo Nibbs, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual activity with a child at a court hearing.

Nibbs, a former physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School, was arrested in 2017 on multiple sexual battery charges amid allegations that he had engaged in improper sexual activity with various female students at the school at 4899 Northwest 24th Avenue.

One alleged victim told another student she was 15 years old when she began having sex with Nibbs in his classroom during school hours, an arrest warrant said. The two also exchanged messages with naked photos of each other through the "KIK" messenger, the warrant said.

The students told police Nibbs harassed them, touched them inappropriately and eventually had sexual intercourse with them in and outside of school. One of the girls said they repeatedly had unprotected sex and therefore, she believes he may be the father of her child.

According to the arrest affidavits, the students were in sixth and eighth grade when the alleged abuse began.

The NBC 6 Investigators uncovered new details in Nibbs' case for months, including seven complaints from students dating back to 2004. His personnel file showed most complaints were investigated but were ruled unsubstantiated or with no probable cause and he remained at Brownsville.

The district did remove Nibbs temporarily from the classroom in 2004 and again in 2016, while investigating two allegations. The district told NBC 6 that they have also implemented new protocols to investigate teachers' misconduct.

Nibbs had denied any wrongdoing during a 2017 interrogation with the school district's police.

In addition to the 8-year prison sentence, Nibbs will be on sex offender probation for 10 years.