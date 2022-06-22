Ex-Florida Gov. Candidate Gillum Facing Conspiracy, Wire Fraud Charges

Andrew Gillum, the Ex-Tallahassee mayor and Florida's Democratic nominee for governor in 2018, is facing wire fraud, conspiracy and making false statements charges, authorities said.

A federal grand jury returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and 53-year-old Janet Lettman-Hicks, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and Lettman-Hicks, were expected to make their first appearances before a federal judge later Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks used third parties to divert a portion of those funds to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payments, to Gillum for his personal use, the indictment alleges.

Both are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud, and Gillum is also charged with making false statements to FBI agents.

Gillum was an upset winner of Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary in 2018 and was the first African American to be nominated for the office by the two major parties. He lost a close race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

In 2019, the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Gillum violated state ethics laws when he accepted gifts during out-of-town excursions with lobbyists and vendors and failed to report them. This included tickets to a performance of the musical “Hamilton.” A settlement of $5,000 was agreed to in that case.

In March of 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room with two men after paramedics responded to a drug overdose, police said.

Police said Gillum and another man who had to be hospitalized were apparently under the influence of an “unknown substance."

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum says he is bisexual, in a recent interview.

Officials said officers found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Gillum later said he was drunk, but did not use meth.

Gillum announced two days later that he was entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he had fallen into depression and alcohol abuse after narrowly losing the governor's race.

Later that year, in a television interview, Gillum announced that he is bisexual.