Ex-Florida Senator Frank Artiles Facing Charges in Sham Candidate Probe

A former Florida state senator is expected to face charges after his Miami-Dade home was raided Wednesday by law enforcement officials looking into his alleged support of a bogus candidate in a legislative race.

Frank Artiles was being processed at a Miami-Dade County jail Thursday, NBC 6 has learned.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was expected to discuss the filing of criminal charges at a Thursday afternoon news conference with Acting City of Miami Police Chief Ron Papier.

The news comes a day after boxes of material were taken out of Artiles' Palmetto Bay home during Wednesday's raid.

Artiles has been implicated in a plot to plant a candidate in a Miami-area state Senate race to defeat the Democratic incumbent last year.

Miami-Dade Police raided the home of former state senator Frank Artiles Wednesday morning. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

The District 37 race was won by Republican Ileana Garcia by just 32 votes over Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez in the 2020 election out of about 215,000 votes cast. The alleged sham candidate Alex Rodriguez, an auto parts dealer, ran as a non-party candidate and has the same last name as the Democrat.

In 2017, the Republican Artiles resigned from the state Senate after using racial slurs in a conversation with two Black legislators in a Tallahassee bar. Then it was revealed Artiles used money from his political committee to hire a former Playboy model and Hooters girl as a consultant.

Artiles served three terms in the state House from a Miami-Dade district and then was elected to the Senate before his resignation. Before that, he served in the Marine Corps.